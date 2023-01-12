KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy held his first Crime Intervention Task Force meeting on Thursday.

The goal of the task force is to lower crime rates and gang violence in the area.

Mayor Don Hardy said he’s looking forward to making meaningful changes in the area.

“I’m super excited and I’m glad to see that all our folks in Kinston, in Lenoir County, are at the table,” Hardy said. “All the folks that need to be there are there. And I’m just excited to see what is to come.”

Hardy also said the outreach initiative will focus on the whole home and to provide resources as necessary. The task force plans to start at the elementary school level.