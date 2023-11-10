KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Across our nation on Friday and this weekend, people are celebrating veterans and their sacrifices.

Lenoir Community College held a gathering in Kinston on Friday to honor their students, staff and faculty who serve or who have served in the military. The college said that one day was not enough to recognize the countless sacrifices servicemen and women make every day. This celebration was their way of thanking those who serve.

LCC made the theme, “It’s Not Business It’s Person,” showing how connected the college is when it comes to helping people transition from service to student life. There was music from both students and local talent as well as a live interview with a serviceman and a presentation recognizing students, staff and faculty who served in the armed forces.

Those with the college said veterans bring a unique perspective to the school.

“They’ve got experiences most of us do not have and they can teach us a lot about what it is to be a soldier, what it is to be a veteran and what it is to honor our country,” said Lenoir Community College President Rusty Hunt.

Representatives from GI Joe’s Living History Museum and Salute!, both local Kinston veterans groups, also spoke and reminded people that on Saturday night, there will be the Salute Tribute Show. It’s a free performance honoring veterans in the area, and it starts at 7 pm at Kinston’s High Performing Arts Center.

Those with Lenoir Community College added that they are always looking for more ways to honor their veterans and encourage everyone to come to the celebration next year.