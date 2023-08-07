KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and is facing charges after a stolen weapon was found on him following a foot chase.

Officers on C-Squad with the Kinston Police Department encountered Marlake Velez on East Lenoir Avenue. Velez later fled from officers but was caught a short time later behind a home on East Lenoir Avenue.

A gun that was stolen from Nash County was found on Velez. It was also discovered Velez was wanted in Mecklenburg County on several felony warrants, including: Possess Stolen Vehicle, Felony Flee Elude Arrest and Resisting a Public Officer. Kinston police charged Velez with the following: