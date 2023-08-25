KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged with breaking into several area sweepstakes establishments and committing felony larceny.

Michael Jamaal Thompson, 33, of Kinston, was arrested Wednesday by Kinston police officers during a routine traffic stop on a warrant that was obtained on Aug. 11 by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The warrant was the result of an investigation by deputies dating back to March, when multiple larceny and breaking and entering incidents involving area sweepstakes businesses took place.

Thompson was charged with the following:

Four counts of felony breaking and entering

Four counts of felony safecracking

Five counts of felony conspiracy

One count of felony larceny

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.