KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after his arrest on Thursday.

Shelton Mason, 31, of Kinston was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance and placed back in the Lenoir County Jail under a $125,000.00 bond. He was already on pre-trial release with electronic monitoring for a pending 2020 Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Inflicting Serious Injury Incident and attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into the illegal weapons possession and narcotics distribution by Mason. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted an early-morning search warrant at Mason’s home. They found two guns, marijuana and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

The Kinston Police Department is collaborating with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office to focus efforts on Lenoir County’s violent criminal offenders. This is the second operation in recent days and more will follow, according to KPD.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.