KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death happened while he was at a West Macon Street home in Pink Hill.

Moore is the boyfriend of the child who died. He had been in Moore’s care since Nov. 28.

Moore was already in the Duplin County Jail after his arrest following the child’s death.

On Dec. 5, it was announced the 2-year-old received traumatic injuries that resulted in his death at the ECU Health Medical Center. Moore was then arrested by members of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony count of child abuse with serious bodily injury.