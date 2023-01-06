WASHINGTON, D.C. -– Kinston Mayor Dontario Hardy was elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors by NLC’s membership at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hardy was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

“Being a member of the National League Of Cities board of directors provides access to resources at the national level that small cities like Kinston need,” Hardy said. “I have a voice at the table to advocate for the things that Kinston needs and small cities alike. We must do whatever we can, however we can, whenever we can to help impact the lives of others for the better.”

As a member of the board, Hardy will meet in March, June and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

“The National League of Cities Board of Directors is critical in guiding our organization’s priorities and policies,” said NLC President Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma, Washington. “NLC’s Board is made of a group of incredible and diverse leaders, and I look forward to working closely together with them to advance priorities for cities, towns and villages across the country.”

More than 3,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened in Kansas City for City Summit.