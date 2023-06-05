KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is proclaiming June as a month to recognize small cities.

This is a nationwide initiative to honor the contributions of small cities and towns as part of Small Cities Month. Hardy said these places are the backbone of our states and country. He added that Kinston is a unique place in Eastern North Carolina, creating jobs and opportunities for people to work and play.

“We must continually fight in order to build upon what we have and be able to support small businesses, support them. being able for people to have affordable housing and things of that nature,” said Hardy. “We continuously fight hard for small cities. so Small Cities Month is a big deal, especially in Kinston, North Carolina.”

Hardy additionally said that one way we can show our support this month is by attending city events and shopping locally.