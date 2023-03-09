KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has been reappointed to Governor Roy Cooper’s Crime Commission.

A letter dated March 1 from Cooper says “I am pleased to reappoint you to serve as a member of the Governor’s Crime Commission. Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143B-1100, your reappointment is effective immediately. Your term will expire on February 28, 2026.”

Hardy was added to the committee in October of 2021 as the first elected official from Kinston.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety’s website, “The Governor’s Crime Commission (GCC) serves as the chief advisory body to the Governor and to the Secretary of Public Safety on crime and justice issues.”