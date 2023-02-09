KINSTON — A Kinston mental healthcare worker is facing charges after she was arrested for having sexual relations with a minor.

Therese Dominique Dove of Kinston was taken into custody at her home on Tuesday. An investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office revealed she had helped a 17-year-old runaway from Kinston’s Nova Behavioral Healthcare, where Dove was employed. The teenager had been reported as a runaway to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 3.

Investigators determined that Dove and the 17-year-old had a sexual relationship while the juvenile was staying at her home.

Dove was taken into custody and charged with two counts of sexual activity by custodian.