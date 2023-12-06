KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith King was sworn into office on Wednesday as a new member of the Lenoir County’s new Board of Commissioners.

He is a Kinston native who has served the community in a multitude of positions in Lenoir County, including nine years on the Lenoir County Board of Education. he resigned from that position Tuesday.

King replaces Chad Rouse, who resigned earlier in the week.

The Lenoir County Republican Party nominated King. The vote was unanimous by the other six members of the board to have King finish Rouse’s term, which expires in November 2024.

(Lenoir County Commissioners photo)

“I would just like to thank you for this opportunity and for your consideration today. To the board before their vote. “I would also like to thank Chad Rouse for his service on this board for years,” King said.

“We’re very excited to bring Mr. King on board because he is a great public servant. He is a team player who did a great job on the school board. We’re excited to have him come on and get his valuable input,” said Board chair Linda Rouse Sutton.