KINSTON, N.C. — A local nonprofit leader in Kinston wants to make the Christmas holiday a little bit brighter for youth in the community.

Hope to Destiny for Youth is sponsoring its 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at noon on Saturday at Eunique’s Fashions located at 611 N. McLewean Street in Kinston.

The mission of Hope to Destiny for Youth is to provide a second chance for youth and young adults by way of prevention, intervention and suppression in gang involvement. The agency provides substance abuse education and juvenile delinquency prevention through mentoring and education to mentor and influence at-risk youth by serving as caring adults and positive role models in their lives in Kinston which is located in rural Eastern North Carolina.

“There is nothing more special than the smile on a child’s face when they receive their gifts from us,” said Executive Director Curtis Henderson. “We had a lot of children who received toys last year. This year we would like to exceed the number of children served.”

A toy donation drive is taking place through Friday. Toys can be dropped off at 611 N. McLewean Street in Kinston. You can also reach Mr. Henderson at 252-560-9228 or email: curtishend25@gmail.com.