KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is now enforcing its new parking fines. But who will make sure they are paid?

A $2 fine will now be $25. People can receive these fines for parking in front of a fire hydrant, if they are on the wrong side of the street, in a loading zone or blocking handicapped parking.

“The police department is going to be the one that enforces that. We do have some civilians, we call them sentinels, and those are volunteers that have a sentinel vehicle,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette. “They have yellow lights, they do have the ability to issue citations as well.”

These parking fines are civilian citations, not criminal citations. Anyone who receives one will pay their fine directly to the city.