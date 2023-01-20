KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston police officer has received an award for his bravery.

Sgt. Andrew Willis stepped in between an armed suspect and a 4-year-old while making an arrest. He stopped a potential hostage situation.

Willis was given the Medal of Valor for putting the safety of others before his own. During the presentation on Friday, he said he was humbled to have the law enforcement community support him.

“it just means a lot, you know, given the award and everything but more importantly, you know, taking care of the little girl,” Willis said. “And then just knowing that my guys at the SWAT team and the guys at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office having my back as well as the patrol officers that were there.”

Only a handful of other officers have received this honor.