KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston City Council discussed several changes to the city as well as its budget during Tuesday’s meeting.

The council voted to approve creating walking trails and making improvements at Emma Webb Park for the area to be used year-round. Fulcher’s Landscaping will be putting in the brick pavers with the bricks coming from the train depot. The walking trails should be finished by the end of the year.

“I am extremely excited to one, put this brick to use,” said Corey Povar, City of Kinston and Lenior County Parks and Rec director. “But also just to bring it full circle, you know. We tore down this historic building and to repurpose it and reuse it for walking trails is really exciting.”

Another item discussed Tuesday was the audit contract for the city’s fiscal year that just ended in June. Kinston’s budget was approved by the city council last month. Staff will work with an auditor to review all of the city’s finances, provide any documents and make sure the audit is completed.

“It’s been a great opportunity for us to find errors we have, but we haven’t been able to find it lately, so that’s a good thing. So, the auditor really helps us control our budget,” said City of Kinston Mayor Pro Tem Antonio Hardy.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette talked about the upcoming National Night Out event on August 1. The event is a way for the community to get to know the ones behind the badge better. The event will be held at Grainger Stadium from 6-8 p.m.

“I’m so excited about this council and the mayor, and we’re just doing great things for our city with the support of our community,” said Hardy.

Due to National Night Out, Kinston’s City Council will have its council meeting on July 31.