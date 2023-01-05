KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents.

The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues.

Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We want to make sure that the mission, vision and strategic plan matches up to what our citizens want for us. for example, we may feel like violent crime is the number one issue in Kinston, but what do the citizens think? we want to know what it is they want us to concentrate on.”

The online form will be open for 30 days.

Click here to access the form.