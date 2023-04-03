KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new app is being introduced by the Kinston Police Department to help fight crime.

Tip 411 is an app where tips are accepted anonymously. Access to agency alerts, social media content and other important information is available through the app.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said this is a great way to hear from the community and that it gives all ages the access to share their information. The app has recently launched and the station has already received a few tips.

“This app is utilizing 2,000 different communities across the United States in some other agencies. I think New Bern utilizes it as well,” said Goyette. “They’ve shown some success. And it’s just really another crowd-fighting tool that we can utilize as an organization.”

The app is free to download on the App Store or Google Play Store.