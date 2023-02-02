KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged two men after a three-month drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Criminal Action Team (VCAT) and Narcotics Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office concluded a three-month drug trafficking investigation. The investigation ended with the execution of two early-morning search warrants that were served by the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

Arrested were Rodney Meadows, 35, of the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Reginald Turner, 46, of the 700 block of Williams Street. Their charges include:

Meadows

Sale/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of Controlled Substance (4 Counts)

Felony Conspiracy

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Turner

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking MDMA

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Sale/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)

PWISD Cocaine

PWISD Marijuana

PWISD MDMA

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling (4 Counts)

Sale CS with 1,000 feet of a School (6 Counts)

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No further details were provided.