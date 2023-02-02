KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged two men after a three-month drug trafficking investigation.
Members of the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Criminal Action Team (VCAT) and Narcotics Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office concluded a three-month drug trafficking investigation. The investigation ended with the execution of two early-morning search warrants that were served by the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
Arrested were Rodney Meadows, 35, of the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Reginald Turner, 46, of the 700 block of Williams Street. Their charges include:
- Meadows
- Sale/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of Controlled Substance (4 Counts)
- Felony Conspiracy
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Turner
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking MDMA
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Sale/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)
- PWISD Cocaine
- PWISD Marijuana
- PWISD MDMA
- Felony Maintaining a Dwelling (4 Counts)
- Sale CS with 1,000 feet of a School (6 Counts)
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
No further details were provided.