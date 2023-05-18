KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department addressed gang violence in the community Thursday night with its first gang awareness symposium.

Kinston’s Police Chief Keith Goyette said the symposium had been in the works since January.

“We do have a gang issue here in Kinston,” Goyette said. “You know, whenever you have violent crime, I think it’s important to get your head out of the sand. Let’s go ahead and address these issues and offer ways we are going to attack the issues.”

The Police Department held the symposium at the Gate of Lenoir County, a community center. The department had been hard at work, Goyette said, learning how to combat gang violence.

“Putting a VCAT unit together, which is a violent crime action team together, sending our officers to gang awareness classes, basic and advanced gangs, as well as the gang conference, teaching gang awareness in our school system,” Goyette said.

The symposium will teach Kinston residents valuable skills, Goyette said.

“We’re going to have several officers come up and discuss gangs in Kinston. What to do if you have a child or a nephew or somebody in your family that may be a gang member as well as some identifiers,” Goyette said.

Kinston’s Mayor Don Hardy agreed this event would help citizens.

“It’s needed because some don’t understand what gangs are doing, how they recruit their children, what colors to look for, what signs,” Hardy said.

Hardy added gang violence can exist in many different places, not just one location.

“It can be anywhere. They could be talking to gang members inside the school. They could put for the summer talking to them or affiliated or hanging around, you know, that type of thing. So, it’s all about where your child is, you know, it can happen wherever your child is,” Hardy said.