KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A speed survey by the Kinston Police Department is helping to make changes and take action to stop speeders.

The survey looked at Vernon Avenue, a central road in the city that community members were concerned about. Officials said of the more than 25,000 vehicles captured, more than 10,000 were speeding.

“This week and next week, we’re going to be out there pretty aggressively. You’re going to see a lot of blue lights, and a lot of police officers stopping cars in the morning, in the evening, and at night. We’re just trying to get folks to slow down here in Kinston.” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette.

Goyette also added the department just wants people to drive safely. There are plans to expand the program to other streets in the area over the next six weeks.