KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One law enforcement agency in Eastern North Carolina wants to connect with more community members in the area, using a new platform.

At the Kinston Police Department, officers are using microphones and a headset to give residents a better idea of their day-to-day activities.

With their new podcast, law enforcement hopes to reach a wider and younger audience.

“This past summer, we worked with a group of teenagers from South Lenoir High School, and we were discussing ways to recruit and retain police officers here in Kinston, and they came up with a bright idea of ‘hey, you guys need a podcast,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette.

One way the idea is being used is as a way to get people interested in some of their open positions and allow for the community to get to know some of their officers.

“Start off with Kinston police officers, people that we work with that we don’t even know their whole story,” said Sgt. Brian Biggins. “We don’t know why they’re here, it gives us a chance and gives everybody in the community a chance to get to know us.”

The hosts, Biggins and Sgt. Jay Moody, hopes to expand to interviewing people the department frequently interacts with, like the District Attorney and local judges.

“Since the District C students suggested the podcast, we’ve actually reached out to them and asked them if they would be willing to come in and be a part of it,” said Biggins.

They also want to inform people of different things the department is working on and future events. The plan is to release their hour-long episodes bi-weekly on Spotify and possibly branch out to Apple Music and YouTube eventually.

They hope to have the first episode posted by October 1.