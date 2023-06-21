KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is gearing up for the second annual Battle of the Badges.

How are they prepping? By launching a special softball patch in partnership with the Down East Wood Ducks.

These patches will be worn by KPD members during the softball games. The Battle of the Badges will take place on August 19-20.

“Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, and some other agencies in Lenoir County as well as outside of Lenoir County, all emergency service teams. They’re going to be playing softball and it’s a winner take all. They’ll get a nice fancy trophy and more importantly bragging rights,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette.

The patches are $10 each. The profits will go toward two local families impacted by medical costs.