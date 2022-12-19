KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Tower Hill Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man, Jashon Mitchell, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

The Kinston Police Department is working on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.