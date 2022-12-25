KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause of death is unknown and it is being investigated as a suspicious death.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.