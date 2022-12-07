KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot.

Officials said the victim has declined to assist in the investigation. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tip Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.