KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Several city and county agencies responded to an area of Kinston after a suspicious package was reported in a vehicle Friday morning.

Officials said the package was found in a vehicle at 2430 N. Herritage Street in Kinston, which is the Enterprise Rent-A-Car location. Businesses in that area were evacuated. Residents were encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette confirmed to WNCT’s Abigail Velez that it was a false alarm. Business and other activities were expected to return to normal immediately.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir County Emergency Services joined the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department in responding to the call. The NC State Bureau of Investigation was also contacted, officials said before the all-clear was given.