KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A pool has re-opened in the City of Kinston.

City officials cut the ribbon on Holloway Pool this past weekend, celebrating the re-opening since the pool’s closure last summer. Several amenities accompany the pool, including swimming lessons.

“Having a pool like this right in the middle of a neighborhood is critical to one creating more water comfort but also giving our staff and our team to educate the community on water safety,” said Corey Povar, the Director of the Parks and Rec. Department for Lenoir County. “We’re really excited to have this pool open and operating for the season.”

The pool’s soft opening will happen on Saturday, May 27. It will officially be open the weekend after Memorial Day. Throughout the summer the pool will be open Monday to Saturday.