KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County is getting a new mural in Kinston.

The county’s recovery court along with those in other counties are working to help people who are recovering from substance use disorder. Forming the Recovery Together ENC Coalition is part of the work of these courts. They hope this mural will spread awareness about the group.

It will be located on a wall at the corner of Gordon and McLewean Street, across from the Lenoir County Health Department. It will be painted by a local artist and is funded by a grant from the state legislature.

Those with the recovery courts say it gives a message of hope.

“There’s a lot of stigma around substance use disorder and people oftentimes don’t get the help they need because they feel like they’re alone. We want this mural to let folks know that there’s hope in recovery,” said Colleen Kosinski/Adult Accountability and Recovery Court Administrator.

This mural will be the first of three, the other two will be in Greene and Wayne Counties. Locations for those two have yet to be chosen.