KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With 2022 now over, communities in Eastern North Carolina are looking back on all they’ve accomplished, as well as what they are hoping to improve on.

That includes the City of Kinston. Residents were asked what’s one of the major worries they think about going into 2023.

“The crime rate,” said Tenneka Bright, one Kinston resident. “Solving these unsolved murders. In these cases where these families still have questions, no justice has been served.”

Mayor Dontario Hardy said he plans to work alongside the chief of police and county sheriff to help figure out ways to reduce crime.

“I’m looking forward to putting together a crime intervention task force to help curb crime. It may not stop all, but we want to do our part,” Hardy said.

Included with that is enhancing the living conditions and availability in the area.

“They need to improve on a lot of the houses in the projects, you know, for one,” said another resident, Shone Wiggs.

Hardy said in 2023, he hopes to create more low-income living spaces.

“To see how we can make sure that we reach everybody as a whole, you know, in our city people to have access to housing, affordable housing, you know, moving forward,” said Hardy.

Residents would also like to see kids having access to recreational activities to keep them on a positive path.

“Two, we need something for these children in this community,” said Bright. “We’re losing our children to the street. So they need to have more community gatherings, more community activities.”

City leaders said there’s programs with the schools, Boys and Girls Club and Parks and Recreation, that are already available.

“The thing is, we just got to have folks to take advantage of those programs, those sporting events that we have, and then we want to do some probably some different things, hopefully, as we move forward in the new year,” said Hardy.

Hardy added that people are always welcome to reach out with their thoughts or concerns within the community.