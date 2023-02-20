KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An art collective space in Kinston has had its store’s window broken on three separate occasions. One local is looking to help out.

Seraphim Smith, a Kinston artist, is baking 300 loaves of bread in hopes of raising money for Art 105. The store’s window was broken by local children three different times, resulting in a $3,000 deductible for the owner, Brandon Potter.

“So what I’m doing is baking a lot of bread and selling it and hoping that we can raise the $3,000 that’s needed to repair the window,” said Smith. “We’ve got a great community that really bands together and if everybody gives a little bit, we can do a lot of things.”

The bake sale will be this Saturday from 4-6 p.m. and will be located at Art 105, located at 105 West Blount Street in Kinston. Bread loaves will be $10 each.

Any money that is left over will be donated to THE GATE of Lenoir County, a faith-based community center in the area that empowers youth to take ownership of their own decisions.