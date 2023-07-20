KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department’s SWAT team is making sure they are in the best shape to serve and protect.

Earlier this week, they completed their bi-annual fitness test. Law enforcement say the test measures cardiovascular, upper- and lower-body strength. SWAT members said they like to have fun with it.

“It brings a sense of comradery to the team,” Kinston Police Maj. Brandon Turner said. “It’s really a team-building exercise because we all have to complete it together and it gives us a little time to joke around and see who’s the best of the best.

“We’re oftentimes called into the most dangerous of situations where it’s either extremely hot or extremely cold. A lot of times it requires fitness activity whether that be in the woods for long periods of time or just out in the elements for long periods of time.”

Turner said this year, Kinston SWAT has responded to about 30 calls in the county.