KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — East Kinston’s Block Party took place on Wednesday, bringing the community together for a fun event.

Community-friendly events like this are something Councilman Chris Suggs, who is also the executive director of Kinston Teens, hopes can unite everyone together and shine a light on a community that is commonly overlooked.

He also said a neighborhood like East Kinston has had its challenges for years.

“East Kinston is home to the number one most economically distressed census track in our entire state,” Suggs said. “This neighborhood is one that has grappled with a lot of issues surrounding poverty drug abuse and violence. “

That’s why organizations like Kinston Teens are working to expand their neighborhood hub, in hopes it expanding more resources to the neighborhood. The organization is also asking for the public’s input on what they want the new and expanded facility to offer.

“East Kinston has gone through a lot over the years, and just seeing everyone getting together, enjoying one another and coming up with a plan for what East Kinston’s future looks like is amazing,” Bridget Rouse, a lifelong Kinston resident, said. “It’s not a lot going on here it’s not what it used to be even when my parents were my age. So just being able to get east Kinston back on the map to a good place just warms my heart.”

Suggs says if you weren’t able to attend the block party to give input on how you want your community to improve, click here.