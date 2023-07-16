KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Local nonprofit organization Kinston Teens hosted its weekly Sunday dinner, an event free and open to the public.

Founder and Director of Kinston Teens, Chris Suggs, said it’s a gateway to bring the community together.

“Kinston Teens has been hosting a Sunday dinner event on Sundays to provide some outreach and fellowship for our community here in east Kinston,” Suggs said. “We realize that this is a community that has a lot of needs. East Kinston is a food desert and what better way to bring people together than to provide free food and fellowship to our neighbors here at the neighborhood hub?”

Born and raised just two blocks away from the facility, Suggs said he’s deeply rooted in the area.

“This is my neighborhood, this is the neighborhood I come from and care so much about, and I’m excited that Kinston Teens is able to partner and provide this nice food and fellowship opportunity for our community,” Suggs said.

So, why dinner? Suggs said it’s a way to prompt the youth to have conversations about the positive changes they’d like to see in their community.

“Kinston’s a community like so many others in Eastern North Carolina that has some challenges, from poverty and gun violence issues to food insecurity and problems in our school system,” Suggs said. “But our organization Kinston Teens provides a voice and opportunities for young people to get involved in some of these issues.”

Suggs said now that their new facility is up and running, he has his eyes set on another location for the nonprofit in the future.

Kinston Teens accept Lenoir County students ages 12 to 22 to join their organization. To submit an application, click here.