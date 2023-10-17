KINSTON, NC – Kinston Teens, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and fostering community development, is excited to announce the East Kinston Block Party, a lively event set to take place Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Kinston Teens Neighborhood Hub.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Kinston Teens Neighborhood Hub (818 Tower Hill Road, Kinston, NC 28501)

The East Kinston Block Party is a celebration of community strength and unity. It’s an opportunity for East Kinston residents, neighbors, and families to come together for an evening of fun, food, and fellowship. The event will also play a crucial role in shaping the future of East Kinston by gathering input and ideas from the community on the organization’s plans to build a new and larger facility in the neighborhood.

Highlights of the Event:

Recording Booth: Share your stories and experiences living in East Kinston and your hopes for the neighborhood’s future.

Community Portrait Studio: Have a professional photo taken, and receive a free printed or digital copy.

Designing Our Future: Engage in games and activities to help design what the new and larger Neighborhood Hub facility could look like for East Kinston.

Food Trucks: Local food trucks will be on-site to provide food, drinks, and other refreshments.

Kinston Teens extends a warm invitation to all East Kinston residents and community advocates to attend the East Kinston Block Party. This event is a unique opportunity to come together, celebrate our community, and actively contribute to the positive development of East Kinston. For additional information and updates about the East Kinston Block Party, please visit www.eastkinston.org or contact (252) 522-8012.