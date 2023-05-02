KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is changing the way they fine people for parking improperly.

Police Chief Keith Goyette wants to increase parking fines to $25 per violation from the current $2. Goyette said this could hold more drivers in Kinston accountable.

“We just want to get in line with cities like Goldsboro, Greenville, New Bern, and you know, we’re not in this to make money and increase revenue,” Goyette said. “We deal with double parking, people parking on the wrong side of the road, people facing the wrong way or parking in non-parking zones. At least this will give us an increased feel so people will refrain from parking illegally.”

Goyette was scheduled to speak to the city council about the fee increase on Tuesday. The council will only have a few weeks to consider before they put it to a vote.