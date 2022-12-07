KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges.

Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under an unspecified secured bond.

Kinston police said on Dec. 1 they conducted a traffic stop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for an equipment violation. They found Harris with a fully-loaded gun magazine in his lap and open containers of alcohol in plain view. An investigation led to the discovery of a Glock 27 gun and marijuana in the vehicle.

Harris was charged at the time with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. The gun was tested on Dec. 2 by Kinston police and determined to be a fully automatic handgun, which led to Harris’ arrest and charges.