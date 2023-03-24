KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston will be hosting an open house in collaboration with PruittHealth and NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to celebrate their anniversary.

The veterans home has served the Kinston community for 10 years and will recognize 10 of its employees in the celebration. The 10 employees have worked with the home since its opening.

A room dedicated to the late Representative George Graham will be on display showing his work and contribution to the veteran community in Kinston. Music and refreshments will be offered.

The event will be held this Monday, March 27, at the NC State Veterans Home in Kinston from 4-6 pm. The address is 2150 Hull Road in Kinston.