KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Reducing crime and gang violence is the goal of the Mayor Crime Intervention Task Force in Kinston.

Mayor Don Hardy said the task force hopes to address the root of the problem, and the team will include people from Lenoir County government, the district attorney’s office, Lenoir County Public Schools as well as community leaders.

The root of this crime, Hardy said, starts in the home.

“What is going on with inside the home? What’s going on with the child? Mom? Dad? Guardian? You know? Trying to figure out how we can help them to help their kids be on the right path,” said Hardy.

This could mean keeping an eye on Kinston youth in schools and whenever they are out of the house.

“When we see disciplinary problems out of the blue from a child in school, we want to take a deeper dive,” Hardy said. “Is it food that they’re missing? Is it counseling that they’re needing? Parental advisory guidance type of thing? Let’s see if we can’t help provide that service.”

By connecting people to Kinston resources, Hardy said he hopes to prevent more crime.

“I want to bring resources to the table, to be able to show folks what we have available to help,” Hardy said. “If it’s food you might need in the home, which may cause a disciplinary problem with the child or if there’s substance abuse issues in the home, drug abuse issues in the home, I want to be to try and make those family visits, collaborate with Lenoir County Public Schools, our D.A.’s office, Department of Social Services. I want to pull also those folks to the table and see how we can have an impact.”