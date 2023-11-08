KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is expanding the ways it serves the community through a partnership with Boy Scouts of America. The department now watches over a blessing box made by local Eagle Scout Wyatt Reavis.

The blessing box is a safe way for the community to take what they need or leave donations for others. The box is open all hours of the day, seven days a week. Officials with the police department said they were just doing their part.

“I feel grateful and peaceful about it, just to see the amount of food that’s been taken already, it’s helping the community and somebody’s eating when they need it,” said Major Kevin Jenkins with the police department.

While the department refills the box as needed, people are encouraged to leave donations like non-perishable foods, toiletries and other necessities.

The blessing box is located in front of the Kinston Police Department.