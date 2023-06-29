KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the Kinston Police Department responded to an incident at a plant in Kinston where a man covered in blood entered the business.

Law enforcement responded at 12:12 a.m. to Crown Corporation at 2000 Dobbs Farm Road in Kinston in reference to a man covered in blood entering the business. When LCSO and KPD officials arrived, they made contact with the man in front of the plant.

According to a media release from the LCSO, the man said he had been assaulted at the Red Roof Inn on 301 Greenville Boulevard in Greenville. He said he was then chased to the Crown Corporation plant in Kinston, where the suspect fled on foot inside the plant. The man said he believed one of the suspects chasing him may have entered the building behind him with a gun.

The plant was secured and employees moved to a safe location while the business was searched. No suspects were located during the extensive search. Law enforcement spoke with supervisors and employees at Crown and advised them it was safe to return to work.

The victim was treated by Lenoir County EMS for minor cuts and bruises. He refused transport to UNC Lenoir Health Care and was given a courtesy ride to a family member’s home in Lenoir County.