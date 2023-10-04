KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County’s Farmer’s Market is working on a new addition to help those selling their goods at the market.

They say a new commercial kitchen will help people start their own businesses, serve as a hub to process food to sell at the farmer’s market and overall bring local foods to the public.

“I get tons of calls every day talking about i hear you got a kitchen,” Tammy Kelly, Lenoir County’s Co-Op Extension director said. “We have a demonstration kitchen in the outer side, which we can do canning and preserving any kind of food presentations or workshops and help certified people with food safety, and on the other side of the wall we have commercial equipment.”

Kelly said having the kitchen for those at the farmer’s market to use would be a cheaper alternative.

“It got to where that food safety regulations were getting really hard to pass to inspect a kitchen in your home, so it’s becoming expensive and people couldn’t afford to do it,” Kelly added. “We’re gonna give you the opportunity to rent it at a fairly minimum cost by the hour and and it will already be inspected.”

However, the kitchen will not only serve as a food hub for the farmer’s market.

“We’re hoping this can provide power and food for the emergency folks during hurricanes and natural disasters,” Kelly said.

With the donations of Lenoir County Commissioners, different foundations, a number of grants and private citizens’ donations, the kitchen could possibly open later this year as renovations continue.