KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier this week, Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rodgers conducted a search and replaced every bed in the county’s jail.

All 216 inmates in the facility received new beds. This comes after two suicides in the last seven months at the Lenoir County jail. Rodgers and his staff say the bed sheets were the main tool those inmates used to take their own lives.

“We tried to find ways to prevent those issues from happening, but anything could happen, so we got rid of our sheets and we got rid of our blankets in the jail,” Rodgers said. “So we’ve got this new bed covering that slips over the mattress and then it has a quilt that goes over top of it so it’s all attached, you can’t ball it up and you can’t tear it, it’s all well maintained.”

When asked if he thinks this will prevent future incidents, he said, “Absolutely 100%.

“I mean anything can happen at any time and we can’t predict the future, but this is a preventative measure that we did take and needed to take for the sheriff’s office and for the county,” Rodgers said.

Lt. Terry Avery has been with the Lenoir County Sherriff’s Department for over 20 years. He said not only were the old sheets contributing to inmates hurting themselves, but they also provided space to hide contraband.

“We can prevent from getting weapons inside the new mattress that we just purchased so that’s good safety for the officers not to have to worry about that,” Avery said.

“So, me and our point of contact, Bob Barker, we were talking about mattresses and different varieties that they have and ones that were shank-proof,” Lt. Cherry Walls said. “I noticed within the last year or so, when we were doing shakedowns, we found a lot of weapons inside the mattresses. So I thought it would be a good change for the jail.”