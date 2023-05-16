KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officers from the Kinston Police Department and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office took part in a run for a good cause on Tuesday.

Members ran three miles from Grainger Stadium to the Caswell Center in Kinston. It was part of an annual torch run that has been held for many years leading up to the Special Olympics.

“We want to support our special-needs population here in Kinston so what we did is we sold T-shirts to raise money and (Tuesday) we’re going to run for a great cause,” said Capt. Kevin Jenkins with the Kinston Police Department.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to raise money and give back to our community and our special-needs community in conjunction with law enforcement,” Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said.

The torch is making its way through six different points across the state. It will eventually end up in Raleigh for the torch lighting at the state’s Special Olympics summer games in June.