KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last week on multiple drug charges.

Patrol units stopped James Scott Boone’s car on May 26, as his car’s registration was in violation of the law. Officers searched the car, after they got permission, and found methamphetamine, a Schedule IV controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also found that Boone also had an outstanding warrant.

Boone was arrested and taken before the Lenoir County Magistrate and was given a secured bond for all charges.