KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced the arrest of a Lenoir County man who they said was driving while impaired with a 3-year-old and two guns inside his vehicle.

Police got a tip around 3 a.m. on Tuesday about a drunk driver. They located the man and his vehicle, developed probable cause and initiated a traffic stop.

Jonathan Turner, 41, was found and was intoxicated. He was a child and the two guns in his vehicle. He was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse and carrying a concealed gun.

Turner was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. The child was released to a trusted caretaker, police said.