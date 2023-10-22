KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers and many others are counting their blessings.

Rogers posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that his son, Carson, was involved in a traffic crash. Carson is an officer with the Kinston Police Department. Rogers wrote:

“We live in a time that we should thank God for all the blessings that he provides to us daily. Last night was another example of how God works. Carson was working last night in Kinston and a vehicle ran a stop sign and t-boned his vehicle. The impact (caused) him to strike two utility poles. He is sore and banged up but he is okay.

“We also want to thank his shift supervisors, shift partners and emergency personnel for (taking) care of him. We want to thank everyone (who) has called and texted today. GOD IS GOOD!!!!”