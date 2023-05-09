KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Promoting arts in education at Northwest Elementary in Kinston, students on Tuesday got the chance to get messy and creative.

It was all made possible through a grant from the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce. More than 60 Kindergarteners in the school gathered to learn how to paint from a local Kinston artist.

“Just watching the kids’ faces. It’s an exciting time, they’ve never had this experience, especially painting on the canvas. It’s something totally new and just watching their faces grow,” said Karen Croom, Northwest Elementary Kindergarten teacher.

Those with Lenoir County Public Schools say they hope to hold this event again in the future.