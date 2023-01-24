KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County law enforcement continue their efforts to connect with the community.

The CLEAR Talk program is law enforcement’s idea of how to engage with people. CLEAR stands for Cops Listening Engaging And Reacting.

On Tuesday, the Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and residents had an open discussion over biscuits and coffee.

“The people are the police and the police are the people. that’s one of the principles of law enforcement in the community,” interim Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said. “It’s important for us to interact with each other because I can’t complete my job and my task in this community without our citizens. we have to work together.”

The police department continues to work on its next event and will let the community know when it will take place.