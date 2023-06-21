KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston approved bids for two projects at Emma Webb Park at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Kinston-Lenoir County Parks and Recreation said phase one of the Emma Webb Park renovations includes demolishing the old pool and restoring the ditch on-site. Corey Povar, the director of Kinston-Lenoir County Parks and Recreation, said this project has been years in the making and was made possible through a grant from the NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and matched by the city.

“Parks and Recreation Trust Fund awarded us with half a million dollars. The city is matching that grant award,” Povar said. “This is really the first phase of the park renovation.”

On Tuesday night, Kinston’s City Council approved the bids to move forward with the project.

“We approved the demolition progress to start on the pool, as well as a ditch restoration effort to help reengineer the ditch to flow through this park and make sure it’s something that’s safe,” Kinston City Councilmember Chris Suggs said.

Povar added the pool and ditch projects are just phase one of the restoration.

“Really this is just the initial. Let’s just get everything demoed and everything cleared properly so we can start implementing what I would consider the fun things,” Povar said.

Kinston City council members said they are ready for renovations.

“We’re excited to get the progress started with the pool demolition and the ditch restoration effort. Soon after that, you’ll see walking trails and a splash pad being added to the park, as well as an amphitheater, so there’s lot of great work to come here to Emma Webb Park,” Suggs said.

Povar said the department hopes to complete the pool demolition and ditch renovation by Labor Day.

“The overarching goal is to have this thing completed by October 2024, pending weather and schedules and stuff like that, but that’s what we’re shooting for,” Povar said.