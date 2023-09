KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested in Lenoir County and is facing charges of indecent exposure.

The Kinston Police Department reports officers responded Thursday morning to UNC Lenoir Health Care for a report of indecent exposure involving Michael Hardy, 62. Officials said Hardy exposed himself to multiple people, including children between the ages of 11 and 12

Hardy was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.